Legendary WWE tag team teases split after 9 years

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 04, 2025 22:14 GMT
Could this SmackDown call it quits? (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Could this SmackDown tag team call it quits? (Image Credits: WWE.com)

We are just days removed from the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. At the event, The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, who have teased a potential split.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their debut as a team on the March 16, 2016, episode of NXT, where they lost to The Hype Bros. Over the next few years, they became a mainstay on the developmental brand, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship once. After moving to the main roster, Dawkins and Ford won the RAW Tag Team Championship once and had two reigns with the WWE Tag Team Championship, with one of them occurring when it was called the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

At Clash in Paris, there was a subtle hint that The Street Profits might be going their separate ways. On X, Dawkins sent out a cryptic message, in which he contemplated taking Bo Dallas' advice.

"Maybe he’s Right." wrote Dawkins.

Check out Dawkins' post on X:

Montez Ford had a major question after WWE SummerSlam 2025

Montez Ford had a major question after SummerSlam 2025, where The Street Profits shared the ring with five other tag teams in a TLC Match.

On Instagram, Ford reflected on The Street Profits' losses, but was happy with the fact that their lives and bank accounts were doing just fine. He concluded by asking a major question, as he wrote:

"A FEW LOSSES BUT, LIFE & THE BANK ACCOUNTS REALLY IS… …SWEET. 16 months, before this past weekend’s SummerSlam was the last time we were on a PLE. And last weekend, we showed the world exactly what they have been missing! Work hard, stay focused, and forget the noise. SWEET. now what’s next?"

The WWE Tag Team Championship is held by The Wyatt Sicks. It remains to be seen who steps up as their next challengers. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Street Profits.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
