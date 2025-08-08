"Now What's Next" - Montez Ford Breaks Silence After Teasing The Street Profits Finally Breaking Up

Montez Ford has ultimately spoken up after teasing the end of the Street Profits recently. The team appears to be coming to an end.

At WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits wrestled against five other tag teams, with all of them trying to show that they had what it takes to do what is needed to win the tag team titles. They battled in a TLC match with the Wyatt Sicks retaining the titles. While there has been talk of the Wyatt Sicks splitting up now, thanks to a WWE decision, after the match, The Street Profits also teased a breakup.

Montez Ford took to Instagram, revealing that the Street Profits had suffered a few losses, but at the end of the day, life and bank accounts were doing fine. He said that it had been 16 months since they had been on a PLE, and they showed what they could do. He added that now he was ready for whatever was next, indicating that he was perhaps done with the Street Profits after all.

"A FEW LOSSES BUT, LIFE & THE BANK ACCOUNTS REALLY IS… …SWEET. 16 months, before this past weekend’s SummerSlam was the last time we were on a PLE. And last weekend, we showed the world exactly what they have been missing! Work hard, stay focused, and forget the noise. SWEET. now what’s next?"

You can check out the post here.

The star sent a message (Credit: Montez Ford's Instagram)

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits may break up as soon as WWE SmackDown

For a long time now, there has been talk of Montez Ford getting a huge singles push in WWE, but it has never come about. Should they break up, then the stars will each go their way, with Ford finally getting a shot at the big singles run that fans have been clamoring for.

However, whether that happens or not remains to be seen. For the moment, it has not been confirmed, but all the hints certainly seem to point towards exactly that.

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown should reveal more about what's next for the Street Profits and the rest of the tag team division as well.

