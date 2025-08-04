Popular WWE duo teases long-awaited split following SummerSlam

Night Two of SummerSlam featured several great matches, including a Six-Pack TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Ad

DIY, Andrade and Rey Fenix, The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and The Street Profits attempted to dethrone The Wyatt Sicks at SummerSlam, but the latter survived a brutal match and retained their titles.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) spoke with Jackie Redmond backstage and were visibly frustrated after failing to reclaim gold. They even teased a long-awaited split not only with Dawkins' comment, but by leaving in different directions once the backstage segment was over.

Ad

Trending

"I hate losing. I know he hates losing too. I hate losing like I hate not breathing. There was a lot of carnage in the match, shoutout for having our back. We wanted to get the win. It was all fun and games, but now there is nothing to celebrate," Angelo Dawkins said afterwards. [27:00 - 27:42]

Ad

As the duo is not expected to get another title opportunity against The Wyatt Sicks soon, it will be interesting to see whether they will turn on each other in the coming episodes of SmackDown, setting the stage for a split move to singles competition and a feud on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More