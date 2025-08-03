New feud for The Wyatt Sicks after SummerSlam? 5 Directions for The Hardy Boyz if they return to WWE

WWE legends Jeff and Matt Hardy are once again draped in gold as the TNA World Tag Team Champions. The Hardys earned their fourth reign with the TNA tag straps at 2025's Slammiversary, besting teams such as The Rascalz, First Class, and the then-champions Ryan and Nic Nemeth. What's next for The Hardy Boyz? Could it be back to the company that made them famous?During an in-ring segment on last week's episode of TNA IMPACT, The Hardys appeared prepared for war alongside fellow champions, Leon Slater (X Division Champion) and Steve Maclin (International Champion). Outsiders such as Trick Williams and Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne have captured gold from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Maclin and his cohorts recognize the external threat. The International Champion declared his intention to defend the company alongside fellow TNA champions against threats and outsiders. Matt would respond to Maclin, saying, &quot;That's a war that TNA will refuse to lose.&quot; The segment concluded with all titleholders raising their championships.Matt and Jeff Hardy will predictably return to World Wrestling Entertainment before retiring from in-ring competition, having another run with a fresh crop of tag team competitors. However, it may be a while before they hang up their wrestling boots. Jeff recently said that the Hardy soul train &quot;will keep choo-choo and chuggin' chuggin' until the wheels fall off.&quot;Earlier this year, during their third reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz successfully defended their TNA straps against Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock, and they also defeated No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in a non-title match on the NXT brand. If they do return to WWE programming again in 2025, what direction will they take?#5. The Hardy Boyz could be added to the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025If there's one team forever associated with the TLC match, it is The Hardys. The North Carolina brothers wrestled in the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against The Dudley Boyz and the tandem of Edge and Christian at SummerSlam 2000. They also faced both teams in a three-way TLC tag team title match at WrestleMania X-Seven.On the July 25 episode of the blue brand, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis witnessed the carnage of his brand's tag team division and decided to capitalize on the chaos by announcing the first-ever Six-Pack TLC ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, it's possible a seventh team could be added to the proceedings if TKO Group Holdings comes calling for The Hardys. Such a surprise would be similar to Matt and Jeff's return to WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 when they were added as last-minute participants to a multi-man ladder match, resulting in the duo capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles.During the weekend of SummerSlam, Matt and Jeff Hardy are scheduled to be in New Jersey, signing autographs not very far from WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer. The Garden State is set to host an unprecedented two nights of SummerSlam, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The thousands of fans in attendance would predictably erupt with a big pop if the legendary Hardys were inserted into the multi-team TLC match.If one of the six teams scheduled for the bout is somehow taken out of commission before the bout, the duo from North Carolina would be a more than fitting replacement. If the Hardys were to win that match, they would walk away from MetLife Stadium with the tag team straps of WWE's blue brand and TNA, making them double champions across both companies.#4. The Hardys could become Broken in a feud with The Wyatt SicksThe Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are the current holders of the WWE Tag Team Titles, which will be up for grabs in a multi-team TLC showdown during Night Two of 2025's SummerSlam. Even if they don't find themselves inserted into Sunday's Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, The Hardy Boyz could still find themselves in the crosshairs of Uncle Howdy's spooky faction sometime this year.A program involving The Hardy Boyz and the blue brand's horror-themed stable will likely lead to WWE once again utilizing the Cinematic Match format, a style used for The Undertaker's final match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. The Broken Hardys had experimented with this technique in 2016 with TNA, creating segments such as Delete or Decay and The Final Deletion. In 2018, during his time on the red brand, &quot;Woken&quot; Matt Hardy battled Bray Wyatt in a segment reminiscent of his Broken days, resulting in The Ultimate Deletion on Monday Night RAW.Uncle Howdy's stable could bring out the Broken side of both Matt Hardy and Brother Nero. The war between the two groups may lead to battles at The Hardy Compound and inside The Wyatt Sicks' house of horrors. #3. The Hardy Boyz vs. The New Day for the TNA World Tag Team ChampionshipThe New Day has won every tag title available to them during their run with World Wrestling Entertainment, making them 13-time tag team champions when combining every tag title reign they've held together across all three brands of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Considering that Adam Pearce hasn't been particularly receptive about granting Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston a shot at The Judgment Day's World Tag Team Titles, ya boys might have to look for championship gold elsewhere.In February 2022, on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion advocated for a battle between New Day and The Hardys, calling it &quot;a match we would definitely like to have at some point in our careers.&quot; Earlier this year, Woods made a post on social media that initially complimented The Hardys as &quot;an INCREDIBLE tag team.&quot; But he concluded his viral statement with what appeared to be a threat, writing, &quot;We would delete these two faster than Matt could say it.&quot;If both teams were to lock horns in 2025, their feud could run wild on both RAW and TNA IMPACT! Unlike Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods is a former TNA World Tag Team Champion during his time as &quot;Consequences Creed&quot; alongside Jay Lethal in the team known as Lethal Consequences. If the villainous New Day were to battle The Hardys for their bright red straps, ya boys could make history as the first active WWE wrestlers to win tag team gold in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.#2. The Hardy Boyz and The Motor City Machine Guns both want to wrestle each otherSurprisingly, the Hardy brothers and MCMG never collided in a two-on-two match. However, that could change considering the expressed interest of both teams regarding a potential dream match. Earlier this year, The Charismatic Engima spoke on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast and noted The Hardys' desire to face The Motor City Machine Guns in the wrestling ring. Matt Hardy has also said that it'd be cool to have a match with MCMG. Similarly, MCMG has advocated for a dream match against the North Carolina daredevils, noting in 2025 during a chat with British tabloid Metro that it's time they face The Hardy Boyz.The team of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley held three reigns as TNA World Tag Team Champions. If they were to battle the current champions, The Hardys, with the titles on the line, MCMG could add a fourth reign to their in-ring résumé. Since both teams are currently comprised of babyface duos, a potential program between them will likely be built on respect and the spirit of competition.#1. The Hardys could battle The Judgment Day in a 'champions vs. champions' match View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf WWE is looking for the right opponents to make Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh's second tag title reign feel meaningful and entertaining, they ought to call up the Nashville-based promotion and ask to borrow the Broken brothers. JD and Finn could become the next WWE Superstars to invade TNA, this time targeting The Hardys and looking to take the TNA World Tag Team Titles.A war between The Hardy Boyz and The Judgment Day could go far beyond the desire for tag team gold, leading to a heated beef between the North Carolina natives and every member of the heelish faction from the red brand. Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez may also find themselves in the crosshairs of The Hardys. This potential feud could be featured within The Hardy Compound and in the wrestling ring for shows such as TNA IMPACT and WWE Monday Night RAW.Nearly every member of The Judgment Day currently possesses a WWE championship, except Perez and Rodriguez, who recently lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair during Night One of 2025's SummerSlam. However, none in that group has held gold from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. That could change if they faced The Hardys in a &quot;champions vs. champions&quot; match, potentially with both teams' straps on the line.