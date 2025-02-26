4 Directions for The Hardy Boyz on WWE's main roster

The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE NXT last night and secured a win against No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights and Myles Borne. The TNA World Tag Team Champions are now set to defend their title against NXT Tag Team Champs Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) at Roadblock.

Ad

However, Matt and Jeff Hardy could be leaving the developmental territory soon. Here are four directions for the legendary duo if they make a main roster appearance:

#4. The Hardy Boyz could back Penta against American Made

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Penta El Zero Miedo has taken fans by storm since his WWE debut on Monday Night RAW last month. The Mexican pro wrestler took on Chad Gable in his first match in the company, defeating the American Made leader and starting his unbeaten streak in singles matches on the red brand's show. Following this, Master Gable took a sabbatical to learn the secrets of Lucha Libre wrestling.

The Olympian could return from his short break and attack Penta with his newly learned secrets. Moreover, he could also involve The Creed Brothers in hunting down Cero Miedo. However, The Hardy Boyz could intervene and save the luchador from the attack. This could set up a six-man tag team match, with The Hardys and Penta clashing against American Made.

Ad

#3. They could get involved in a title feud with The War Raiders

Expand Tweet

Ad

Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders are currently in a very dominant shape as the World Tag Team Champions. The duo has overcome The Judgment Day a few times now. They will defend their title against The Creed Brothers next week. Assuming, the reigning champions retain their gold next week, WWE could use this opportunity to make them clash with The Hardy Boyz.

A victory against the duo of Jeff and Matt Hardy would be a major milestone in the title run of The War Raiders. Moreover, if the Stamford-based promotion plans to keep the future Hall of Famers around till WrestleMania 41, the two teams may fight each other in a Champions vs. Champions match in Las Vegas. Of course, this is assuming that Matt and Jeff will retain their title against Fraxiom at Roadblock.

Ad

#2. The Hardy Boyz could get ambushed on WWE SmackDown

The Hardy Boyz could visit Friday Night SmackDown and deliver an in-ring promo. However, this could result in the Street Profits attacking the TNA World Tag Team Champions. The duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford has been wreaking havoc in recent weeks.

They are fed up with newcomers waltzing to SmackDown and taking away their chances of becoming the WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo could see The Hardys in the same light and pick a bone with the ‘outsiders,’ starting a feud with the legends.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Jeff and Matt Hardy could be involved in separate singles feuds with WWE stars

Although The Hardy Boyz is a legendary tag team, Matt and Jeff have also proven their worth as singles stars during their respective careers. Hence, the Triple H-led creative team could also book the brothers for short individual runs, considering that they have had rivalries with several current WWE Superstars in the past.

Ad

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk feuded for the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2009. Speaking to Fightful in a December 2024 interview, The Charismatic Enigma said that he would like to end his career in WWE and retire Punk before getting his Hall of Fame induction.

Likewise, Matt Hardy has great respect for Randy Orton and has previously called The Apex Predator a “first-ballot” Hall of Famer. They have also had a memorable feud in the past. Thus, when The Viper returns, the former United States Champion could be waiting to trade blows with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback