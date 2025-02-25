WWE has massive plans for The Hardy Boyz on the main roster - Reports

There has been a major update regarding the future of The Hardy Boyz in WWE. The veterans are the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions and will be making an appearance on tonight's edition of NXT to battle No Quarter Catch Crew.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the promotion is hoping this will not be the last of Matt and Jeff Hardy in WWE. The wrestling insider noted that the company has dropped new merchandise for the legendary tag team, and there is buzz internally that tonight's episode of NXT is only the beginning of the duo's return to the company.

It was also disclosed that the company could be planning a rivalry for The Hardy Boyz on the main roster later this year.

"WWE has dropped a brand new Hardy Boyz shirt ahead of their NXT return tonight. Internally, there’s buzz that this is just the beginning, with creative sources optimistic the legendary duo will have a main roster program sometime this spring / summer," wrote WrestleVotes.

Matt and Jeff Hardy spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before signing with TNA Wrestling last year. They captured the TNA Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory 2024.

Bill Apter reacts to The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Matt and Jeff Hardy returning to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter shared that he was happy to see the legendary tag team on NXT. He added that he hoped to see them on the main roster down the line again to help the tag team division.

"I really popped the other night when I was watching NXT when the No Quarter (Catch) Crew challenged The Hardys to come to NXT. And I was going, like, yeah, The Hardys have been around forever, but they're a major name still in Tag Team wrestling. And I am hoping that from NXT maybe somehow they will be put back into the WWE Tag Team picture, help invigorate that division." [From 1:48 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The Hardy Boyz have been a part of some legendary moments throughout their careers. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the duo moving forward.

