Huge update on WWE main roster stars appearing at TNA Slammiversary 2025 (Exclusive)

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is set to take place this weekend on Sunday, July 20th. It will be headlined by a huge TNA World Championship match, featuring the champion, WWE's Trick Williams. However, there could be main roster stars making an appearance.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC spoke about the upcoming event: TNA Slammiversary 2025. To many, it could be the biggest event in the Nashville-based promotion's history. Many ex-WWE stars will be competing at the event, such as The IInspiration (fka Peyton Royce and Billie Kay), Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), Indi Hartwell, Mustafa Ali, and Cedric Alexander, among others.

According to JoeyVotes and TC, the latest update is that there are discussions about at least one or two WWE main roster stars appearing at TNA Slammiversary 2025.

There was no specific name given, although the speculation automatically directs to AJ Styles following this interesting tweet from TNA President Carlos Silva:

What is the status of AJ Styles for TNA Slammiversary 2025?

AJ Styles' exit from TNA in 2014 was a disappointing one. He was considered by many as a true homegrown star of the promotion, and by association, the face of the company. After 12 years of being the definitive Mr. TNA, Styles was shockingly asked by the Dixie Carter-led management to take a pay cut. This resulted in his departure as Styles felt he deserved a pay raise instead.

With rumors surrounding the return of The Phenomenal One, what exactly is the status of his potential appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2025?

When Trick Williams boldly proclaimed on a recent episode of NXT that he was the greatest TNA World Champion of all time, the crowd chanted "AJ Styles" in response. It was then reported by PWInsider that there were internal discussions to bring the legendary star back to the place he had long considered home.

TNA Vice President Ross Forman (not-so-) subtly teased the return of Styles by tweeting that Slammiversary will be "Phenomenal". Still, until the event actually takes place, there will likely be no confirmation, as it seems like it would logically be presented as a surprise for fans.

It's incredible to think that Styles now has nine-and-a-half years under his belt in WWE.

If he manages to stick around until 2028, then he will have matched his tenure. However, with Styles being a modern-day great and approaching his 50s, one has to wonder how long he has left as an in-ring competitor.

