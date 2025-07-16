  • home icon
AJ Styles set for huge appearance outside WWE - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 16, 2025 20:50 GMT
Styles will be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.
Styles will be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. [Image credit: WWE.com]

AJ Styles is rumored to be making a massive appearance outside WWE this weekend. The veteran is currently involved in a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there have been internal discussions about Styles appearing at TNA Slammiversary 2025 this weekend. The event will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The former champion had a ton of success in TNA earlier in his career and spent over a decade in the promotion.

TNA Vice President Ross Forman also seemingly teased Styles' appearance at Slammiversary earlier today on social media.

"Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20 at @UBSArena in New York is a must-see event from @ThisIsTNA. Slammiversary will be The Event for TNA. Slammiversary will be PHENOMENAL," he wrote.
Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against the former TNA star at Night of Champions last month. However, the match was postponed, and Mysterio has been providing a doctor's note as a reason for not defending the title. However, it was recently announced that Mysterio would be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Styles at SummerSlam next month.

WWE star sends message to AJ Styles

NXT star Trick Williams is the reigning TNA World Champion, and he recently delivered a message to AJ Styles.

In an interview with PWInsider, Williams complained about WWE fans chanting Styles' name at NXT Great American Bash. He then called Styles out and revealed that he wanted a match against The Phenomenal One.

"I want Styles. I told Atlanta that I’m the greatest TNA Champion of all time, and the audacity of that crowd to turn and say ‘AJ Styles’? Completely disrespectful. There’s only one way to get to the bottom of this. Gimme AJ Styles. Let me prove myself. Let me show everybody how legit Trick Williams is. That’s the one I want. Trick Williams versus Styles," he said. [H/T PWInsider]
Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by pinning Finn Balor during a Fatal 4-Way match. It will be fascinating to see if Styles can capture the title from The Judgment Day star at WWE SummerSlam.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
