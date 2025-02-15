The Street Profits break silence following stunning heel turn at the Royal Rumble 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 15, 2025 03:10 GMT
They want the smoke (Pic Courtesy: SmackDown on SonyLiv)

The Street Profits turned heel at the 2025 Royal Rumble when they attacked The Motor City Machine Guns, only to take out Tag Team Champions DIY as well. They finally broke their silence on the February 14 episode of SmackDown.

There haven't been many words from Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford since the Royal Rumble. However, the tag team division has been active, with duos like DIY, Pretty Deadly, Motor City Machine Guns, and Los Garza all facing each other in some form or the other. Pretty Deadly is the number one contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Street Profits have made their intentions known, telling fans that their previous approach of holding no grudges didn't work. Namedropping the abovementioned tag teams, they put everybody on notice and revealed their new dark side.

You can watch the video below:

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

One of the key points mentioned was their frustration lasting five years. It's certainly true that it has been a long five years for The Street Profits, who haven't held any tag team title gold since 2020.

It has been their biggest source of anger and the reason for their turn.

Now, they've inserted themselves into the mix and look like they want to dethrone DIY.

Edited by Angana Roy
