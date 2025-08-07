WWE is Going To Split The Wyatt Sicks Already, Reports Veteran (Exclusive)

The Wyatt Sicks may be coming to an end already in WWE. A report has emerged about the future of the faction, and it seems that things are not looking good for them at the moment, with the information revealing that their future as a group is bleak in the company. They were put together by Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, after his return and have been the company's focal point as a supernatural, formidable faction.
On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo, a veteran of the wrestling business and a former head writer in WWE, revealed that he was privy to inside information about what the company's plans are for The Wyatt Sicks.
Russo revealed that he had been given inside information on the future of The Wyatt Sicks. He revealed that the company was so down on the faction that they were going to be disbanded. The team has been heavily featured on SmackDown in recent weeks and is the WWE Tag Team Champions as well. However, with this report, it seems that their recent success may not last much longer.
"I heard some inside information today. They [WWE] are so down on The Wyatt Sicks, that they are going to disband them. That's what I heard today, yes." (1:18:56 - 1:19:14)
The Wyatt Sicks retained at WWE SummerSlam
The group, formed as a tribute to Bray Wyatt's plans, has recently found success. They have been the focal point of SmackDown's tag team division and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship.
At SummerSlam, in a TLC match with six different teams, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were still able to emerge as the winners, thanks to interference from Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan, who all cleared the field for Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis to pick up the win.
As to what happens if they are split up, that remains to be seen.
