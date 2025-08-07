WWE is Going To Split The Wyatt Sicks Already, Reports Veteran (Exclusive)

The Wyatt Sicks may be coming to an end already in WWE. A report has emerged about the future of the faction, and it seems that things are not looking good for them at the moment, with the information revealing that their future as a group is bleak in the company. They were put together by Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, after his return and have been the company's focal point as a supernatural, formidable faction.

Ad

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo, a veteran of the wrestling business and a former head writer in WWE, revealed that he was privy to inside information about what the company's plans are for The Wyatt Sicks.

Russo revealed that he had been given inside information on the future of The Wyatt Sicks. He revealed that the company was so down on the faction that they were going to be disbanded. The team has been heavily featured on SmackDown in recent weeks and is the WWE Tag Team Champions as well. However, with this report, it seems that their recent success may not last much longer.

Ad

Trending

"I heard some inside information today. They [WWE] are so down on The Wyatt Sicks, that they are going to disband them. That's what I heard today, yes." (1:18:56 - 1:19:14)

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks retained at WWE SummerSlam

The group, formed as a tribute to Bray Wyatt's plans, has recently found success. They have been the focal point of SmackDown's tag team division and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship.

At SummerSlam, in a TLC match with six different teams, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were still able to emerge as the winners, thanks to interference from Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan, who all cleared the field for Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis to pick up the win.

Ad

As to what happens if they are split up, that remains to be seen.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you are using any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!