Lengthy WWE streak comes to an end on RAW

WrestleMania XL saw several streaks end, including the two longest in WWE held by Gunther and Roman Reigns.

It seems that title streaks are not the only ones to end in April since this week's episode of WWE RAW in Montreal, Quebec, was the city that finally ended their lengthy sell out streak.

Last week's episode of SmackDown was the 18th straight TV sell out, but tickets were still available ahead of this week's show, and it was later confirmed that it wouldn't be the 19th.

Expand Tweet

This week's show kicked off with Rhea Ripley relinquishing the Women's World Championship, but many fans blamed the lack of stars on this show for the fact that the sell outs didn't continue.

Sheamus making his WWE return was also a big part of the advertisements for the show, as he made his first appearance in eight months following a shoulder injury.

Sami Zayn's return to Montreal was a major talking point since he was returning as Intercontinental Champion and defending the title against his friend Chad Gable.

The show also saw the new Tag Team Championships unveiled for The Miz and R-Truth, but many of the biggest moments in the first hour of the show were unannounced ahead of time.

Poll : Did you think the streak would be longer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback