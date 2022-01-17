"He absolutely will become World Champion" - Omos receives major praise from recent WWE opponent

Leo Sparrow believes Omos has all the attributes to become a World Champion in WWE one day.

Sparrow, a student at Pat Buck’s Create A Pro wrestling school, performed as Nick Sanders in his defeat against the former basketball player on RAW last week. The seven-foot-three superstar manhandled Sparrow for the duration of their match, which lasted just 95 seconds.

Speaking on Jofo in the Ring, Sparrow predicted that the former RAW Tag Team Champion will go on to achieve superstardom in WWE:

“When he gave me that squisher in the corner, all the air came out of my body. That was my body’s natural reaction to push him away and collapse. That was as real as real gets. I believe that’s what they wanna see in WWE Champions… legitimacy. He’s the biggest human I’ve ever seen in my life. He absolutely will become World Champion.”

Reflecting on his RAW debut, Sparrow said he had “never been manhandled like that ever.” He added that any look of terror on his face throughout the match was real.

The Undertaker also thinks Omos can become a major star

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump "There will never be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we've come... and that's a big statement." - @undertaker on @TheGiantOmos "There will never be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we've come... and that's a big statement." - @undertaker on @TheGiantOmos #WWETheBump https://t.co/NBLzQajEv1

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest big men in wrestling history. He broke into the business in the late 1980s when another iconic big man, Andre the Giant, was approaching the end of his career.

The man behind The Undertaker character, Mark Calaway, spoke about Omos on WWE's The Bump in November 2021. The retired legend predicted future success for the up-and-coming superstar and even compared him to Andre:

“There won't be another Andre but this guy is as close as we've come. And that's a big statement.”

Omos recently separated from AJ Styles after working as a tag team for the majority of 2021. Moving forward, he looks likely to be among the participants in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match on January 29.

