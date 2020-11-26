Tonight on WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that Leon Ruff will be defending the North American Championship in a Triple Threat match at TakeOver: WarGames. His opponents will be former North American Champions Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano.

The match announcement was made during the KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens where Leon Ruff was invited as a guest. Owens also replaced Wade Barrett on commentary tonight on WWE NXT for one night only.

Leon Ruff on WWE NXT

Ruff shocked the NXT Universe by defeating Johnny Gargano for the North American title a week after Gargano defeated Damian Priest to win the title at Halloween Havoc. Priest who lost the title to Gargano via outside interference returned the favor by helping Ruff to win the title after distracting the two-time NXT North American Champion.

Kevin Owens invited Ruff to the KO Show on tonight's episode of the Black and Gold brand and attempted to bolster the confidence of the current champion who has often been underestimated by Gargano and Priest for the last few weeks due to his diminutive size.

Afterwards, Ruff boldly claimed that he has defeated Gargano twice and he can defeat him again which resulted in the latter coming out to the ring. Gargano then took some jibes at Priest which resulted in The Archer of Infamy coming out to the ring as well.

Owens then joked that if former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long been present, he would've pitted the three Superstars in a Triple Threat match. Although there was no Long, William Regal came out to the ring to a huge pop from the crowd and announced the Triple Threat match for TakeOver: WarGames.