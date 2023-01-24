"LET BROCK COOK" - Wrestling fans react to Brock Lesnar's return on WWE RAW with a message to Bobby Lashley

The WWE Universe erupted on social media after Brock Lesnar unexpectedly returned to WWE RAW XXX to destroy Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

The United States Championship match was changed to a No-Disqualification contest match at the start of the show. The rivalry between The All Mighty and Theory has reached a boiling point, especially after the return of Lashley a few weeks ago on RAW.

The match lived up to the billing as the two stars delivered a sensational performance. However, it was the end of the bout that stole the show.

To everyone's surprise, Brock Lesnar's theme music played. Lesnar hit Lashley with an F5. He then delivered another F5 on Theory, planting him on top of Bobby Lashley and allowing the champion to retain.

Wrestling fans went into a flurry of excitement watching The Beast Incarnate teach The All Mighty a lesson.

Check out the reactions below:

One fan asserted that the company should let Brock Lesnar do his thing.

Another fan shared that an F5 to a pinfall was a good move by the former WWE champion.

One fan also said watching The Beast unleash on Lashley and Theory was a sight to behold.

One fan claimed Lesnar's return would give WWE fans a WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley.

On the other hand, another fan mentioned that RAW XXX had a great start, but the ending was "terrible."

Another fan was not surprised to see Lesnar return, stating it was just another comeback of his.

A fan noted that it was satisfying to see The Beast on the 30th anniversary of the red brand.

The rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley appears to be far from over. We'll have to see how The All Mighty reacts to the brutal assault and whether a match at Royal Rumble is on the cards.

What did you think of Brock Lesnar's return on WWE RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments section below.

