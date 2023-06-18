"Let these girls hang" - Former WWE Women's Champion has seemingly quit wearing brassieres

Nia Jax (also known as Lina Fanene) is one of the most prominent superstars in the recent memory of WWE's women's roster. The star recently tweeted about a change she has adapted in her daily life dress up.

The former RAW Women's Champion served as an active competitor for years and won several championships. After being released from her contract in 2021, she made a one-off comeback during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she hasn't made significant moves in the industry since.

Nia Jax recently took to Twitter to reveal that she has stopped wearing brassieres to support her breasts. She kept things casual by mentioning she will let the girls hang.

"I’m done wearing bras! Let these girls hang," stated Lina Fanene.

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene I’m done wearing bras! Let these girls hang I’m done wearing bras! Let these girls hang

Shapewear can be uncomfortable for women, and deciding not to wear them could certainly help them live freely. We wish Nia all the best in her journey of abandoning shapewear for good.

Nia Jax had an impactful career in WWE

Lina Fanene had an instant impact after making her debut on the main roster. She went on a winning streak in WWE and represented RAW at Survivor Series 2016. She later had a memorable rivalry with Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone in NJPW).

Jay Carson @JayCarsonReal1



Another example of 🏽



This match had so much story and build for it ‍



I love WOMENS WRESTLING 🤼‍♀️ NIA JAX MOMENT at #WrestleMania 34 was a FEEL GOOD MOMENTAnother example of @WWE great storytelling and who doesn’t love watching a bully lose especially in dominant fashionThis match had so much story and build for itI love WOMENS WRESTLING 🤼‍♀️ @LinaFanene NIA JAX MOMENT at #WrestleMania 34 was a FEEL GOOD MOMENT Another example of @WWE great storytelling and who doesn’t love watching a bully lose especially in dominant fashion 💯✊🏽This match had so much story and build for it ❤️‍🔥🙌I love WOMENS WRESTLING 🤼‍♀️ @LinaFanene https://t.co/DAhYtrqOKO

In 2018, Nia Jax turned babyface and had a monumental rivalry with then RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. She faced Little Miss Bliss at WWE WrestleMania 34 where she won the RAW Women's Championship. The feud continued when Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new champion. Unfortunately, Jax couldn't win the title back.

Jax started an alliance with Shayna Baszler in 2020, and the two defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks to become the Women's Tag Team Champions. After losing the titles to Asuka and Charlotte Flair at TLC 2020, the two won the championships back at Royal Rumble 2021. After some more rivalries and a break from the business, The Irresistible Force was released by the company in November 2021.

Would you like to see Lina Fanene back in the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes