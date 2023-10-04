"Let him go to Shawn, Hunter," "I also wanna see him in AEW" - WWE Universe reacts to 5-time Champion's run on the main roster

Triple H and Shawn Michaels became the creative heads of WWE's main roster and developmental brand, respectively, after Vince McMahon seemingly retired from the industry. Today, fans reacted to former RAW Tag Team and Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander's run following Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Cedric Alexander ended his partnership with Shelton Benjamin after WrestleMania 39. During the annual WWE Draft, Alexander became a free agent. The former Cruiserweight Champion continued his work on Main Event and faced several new stars.

Last night, Cedric Alexander faced Bronson Reed in a very short match. Despite getting a handful of offense, Reed won the match in less than three minutes. The WWE Universe reacted to Alexander's loss and believed the star should be headed to the developmental brand for a proper run.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans also asked for the promotion to release him so that he can join All Elite Wrestling. However, most fans want Cedric Alexander to have a full-fledged run on the developmental brand, which is currently under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

Former WWE Champion praises Cedric Alexander

In 2020, Cedric Alexander turned on Ricochet and Apollo Crews to join The Hurt Business. He went on to team with Shelton Benjamin alongside Bobby Lashley and MVP to dominate the brand. Later, the duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championships from The New Day.

Unfortunately, the stable ended ahead of WrestleMania 37 when Bobby Lashley kicked the former champions out and left with MVP. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The All Mighty praised Cedric Alexander and his work with the 205 Live Division. Check it out:

"Cedric is phenomenal. We saw him when he ran with the title in 205 Live and we've seen him all the way through his career. The guy is phenomenal. He just needs that break that we had before when we had The Hurt Business. But since we have moved on, it seems like he's just trying to find his way." [23:00 - 23:16]

After The Hurt Business ended, Alexander was stuck in limbo as he spent time teaming up with Shelton Benjamin and Mustafa Ali. He's often been seen working on Main Event under the new regime. It will be interesting to see what WWE does with the former 5-time champion in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Cedric Alexander? Sound off in the comments section below.

