"Let the haters hate" - Nikkita Lyons takes a cheeky dig at her former tag team partner and inspires her fans

Nikkita Lyons, in her latest tweet, took a sassy dig at her former tag team partner Zoey Stark. Not only that, but the NXT star also motivated her fans and mocked her former friend for betrayal.

During the November 8th, 2022, episode of WWE NXT, Stark backstabbed Lyons after they failed to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

On tonight's edition of NXT, Stark explained that her former tag team partner was holding her back. While Zoey claims to be the top attraction of the promotion, Lyons doesn't believe her.

The Lioness of NXT took to Twitter and offered some inspiring advice for her fans. You can check out her message below:

"Let em judge you, misunderstand you, & gossip. What they think of you isn't your problem. Stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, never doubt your worth. You know what's good. Keep on shining, and let the haters hate. @WWENXT," Lyons tweeted.

Shawn Michaels has dropped hints at Nikkita Lyons' main roster debut

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently joined Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast and hinted that Nikkita Lyons and Bron Breakker might enter the main roster very soon.

The 23-year-old has roared her way to the top of the NXT division within months of joining. Her performance has seemingly impressed HBK and WWE's creative head, Triple H.

"Absolutely. And again, there certainly is [that opportunity]. There's going to continue to be. Look, I text Hunter every day, anyway. So, we talk on a regular basis, anyway; I might as well throw in, 'How about some NXT people [appear on the main roster]? How about some of your people [come] down here?' [...] It's something that we've always talked about," said Shawn Michaels. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

It will be exciting to see if the two rising NXT stars soon make their way to the main roster.

Do you think Nikkita Lyons will get back at Zoey Stark for her betrayal? Sound off in the comments section below.

