"Let me just do the job for you" - WWE legend on his willingness to lose to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes inarguably enjoyed his best run before returning to WWE. During that phase, the American Nightmare had a memorable trilogy with Kurt Angle on the independent circuit. The Olympic gold medalist recently opened up about his matches with Rhodes and revealed why he had no issues losing the feud.

Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes wrestled on three occasions between 2016 and 2017, culminating in a rubber match at NEW Wrestlefest XXI. The Steel Cage showdown ended with Rhodes getting a high-profile victory, and Kurt Angle revealed that putting over the WWE star was the right decision.

Angle had just left IMPACT Wrestling at the time and was admittedly at the end of his wrestling career. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his experiences working with Rhodes on his podcast this week and explained why he favored doing the job:

"What I did was I decided to; we had three matches," said Angle. "So I beat him once, he beat me once, and then we had the rubber match. I felt because, you know, he has a bigger career ahead of him, and I'm nearing the end of my career. You know Cody, let me just do the job for you. Let you go over and continue on with your career because I'm nearing the end of my career, and that's what legends are supposed to do. They're supposed to make other wrestlers before they retire." [6:01 - 6:25]

"I knew he was good, but I didn't know he was that good" - Kurt Angle on Cody Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes' son might be one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, but he didn't have the same reputation when he left WWE in 2016.

Cody Rhodes proved why he was main-event worthy by working extensively on the indie scene for two years before helping establish All Elite Wrestling. Kurt Angle, too, appeared in many promotions before his WWE comeback in 2017 and revealed that the quality of Rhodes' performances caught him by surprise:

"Oh, I loved wrestling with Cody Rhodes," Angle added. "I actually wrestled three separate times when I left TNA, and I was doing the independent circuit for about a year. And Cody was great. I knew he was good, but I didn't know he was that good." [5:50 - 6:00]

Cody Rhodes is currently out with an injury, but rumors suggest he could return just in time for the Royal Rumble in 2023.

