"Let me know when”- Triple H sends a clear message to major NFL Superstar

Triple H took to social media to send a message to NFL Superstar Patrick Mahomes, stating that the door is open for him to step inside the WWE ring.

Mahomes, who plays quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently appeared on WWE programming. The three-time Super Bowl Champion appeared on the April 29 episode of RAW where Logan Paul took his championship rings and tried to hit Jey Uso with them. However, Jey moved out of the way and Paul flattened JD McDonagh with a punch.

Patrick recently appeared on Pat McAfee's podcast where he talked about his WWE appearance. The NFL Superstar also expressed his desire to step into the ring which garnered a response from Triple H. Hunter made it clear that he's welcome to step inside the squared circle anytime he wants:

"Hey, @PatrickMahomes… you have an open invitation. Let me know when,"- Hunter posted.

Expand Tweet

Triple H just made a major announcement regarding the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments

WWE brought back the King and Queen of the Ring tournament this year, with the finals set to take place at the namesake premium live event in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Triple H made a major announcement ahead of the show, noting that the tournament winners will get a championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Gunther has already booked his place in the men's finals and will face either of Randy Orton or Tama Tonga. Meanwhile, in the Queen of the Ring tournament, Lyra Valkyria is in the finals, with her opponent being determined on SmackDown where Jade Cargill will face Nia Jax.

The show will also feature an Undisputed WWE Championship match as Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Logan Paul. Becky Lynch will also put her Women's World title on the line against Liv Morgan. The other match of the night will see Sami Zayn defend the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match.