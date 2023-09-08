“Let the push begin” - Fans excited about potential plans for LA Knight's future

LA Knight has suddenly experienced a meteoric rise in the WWE. After some new reports, fans are excited about potential plans for him.

The 40-year-old is currently one of the most famous men on the roster. Fans expected Knight to receive a massive push at Money in the Bank when he was rumored to win the MITB ladder match. However, that didn't happen, and instead, Damian Priest emerged victorious.

Since then, Knight has been involved in a couple of storylines, but he hasn't received the push fans believe he deserves.

It was reported that WWE didn't want to push him because his contract was due in a year. However, the company has since offered Knight a new deal for several years and is now reportedly looking to push him to be a top guy.

Since the news about LA Knight's potential push broke, fans have been excited that their favorite WWE Superstar will finally get what he deserves.

One fan gave his reason behind why WWE waited so long before they pushed Knight.

"They weren’t going to build him up just so he can sign to another promotion and use the fame he got from WWE as leverage to be a pain in the a**. Good move for WWE by locking him down 5 years," they wrote.

Another fan requested that WWE let him be himself, which has worked for him in the past.

Ted DiBiase Sr. claimed to have predicted LA Knight's success two years ago

When Knight debuted in NXT a couple of years ago, he was immediately put into a storyline with Ted DiBiase Sr. and Cameron Grimes. This resulted in him winning the Million Dollar Championship.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda at WrestleCon, DiBiase Sr. recalled working with Knight, stating that he had predicted Knight's meteoric rise two years ago.

"I had a great time," DiBiase Sr. stated. "That whole thing was not supposed to last as long as it did. It was getting over so well, they just kept going for another week and another week. Obviously, I recognized the talent right away. I wasn't around him [LA Knight] enough to become buddy buddy, but enough to know that [he would go far]. I didn't say it to him, but in my own head I said, 'It won't be long before he goes up and they start using him,' and obviously they have." [1:11 – 1:47]

It's great to see how far Knight has come since his NXT debut two years ago. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up this momentum in the future.

