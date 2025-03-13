"Let it rip" - Former WWE star's rant at AEW receives reaction from EC3 (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently went off on AEW, drawing attention from the pro wrestling community. Wrestling veteran EC3 also weighed in on the topic, sharing his opinion about the star.

This was Enzo Amore, who recently shared a video on Instagram, where he was seen cutting a passionate promo. In the video, he had some very choice words for the current scene in AEW, claiming that the company had not created a proper new star.

Speaking about the promo on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"I endorse creativity. So, and I know if you give Enzo a live microphone, he is gonna drop some zingers, he is gonna drop some bombs, he's gonna put people on the burnboard. I mean, let it rip, kid." [1:23 onwards]

What exactly did the former WWE star say?

Enzo Amore did not mince his words when talking about AEW, even going as far as to call out The Young Bucks directly.

Speaking in the Instagram video, Enzo said that the Jacksonville-based company had not created any new stars. He further added:

"I’m here at S***life Stadium, but it could be worse. I could be in an empty parking lot, like AEW. Actually, I could be in the used car parking lot called AEW, where a star has never been born. [...] To this day, I have no idea what Dave Meltzer looks like. And The Young Bucks? They’ve never made it in f***ing New York. Young Bucks? You’re old f****. He’s past with a trampoline in his yard - now he thinks he’s hard."

As of now, only time will tell if any AEW star will also respond to the former WWE star's words.

