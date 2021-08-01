"Let's dance again" - Former WWE Superstar reacts to Bray Wyatt's release

Bray Wyatt is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars amongst fans. On Saturday afternoon, WWE dropped a bombshell with the announcement that they would release three-time world champion. Over the course of his 12-year career within the WWE, Wyatt would win the WWE Championship once and the WWE Universal Championship twice.

According to Fightful Select, the reasoning behind Bray Wyatt's release was mainly due to budget cuts. The call to cut Wyatt came from WWE's head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, and sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe.

Bray Wyatt was absent from WWE television after losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, but according to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer Network, there were creative plans to bring him back in August, probably to set up a big SummerSlam match.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

A former rival wants to have a dance with Bray Wyatt

Reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers alike came pouring in on Twitter after the breaking news that Bray Wyatt had been released. One intriguing tweet came from Drama King Matt; who was known as Aiden English when he was in the WWE.

Aiden English was released from the WWE in April 2020 after the company made several cuts due to budget concerns amid the pandemic. English has since resurfaced in Impact Wrestling under the name of Drama King Matt, with vignettes airing over the past few weeks and a debut imminent.

Assuming that Bray Wyatt has a 90-day no compete clause, he won't be available to appear with another company until after Halloween.

