"Let's get on with it" - WWE SmackDown draws flak from Vince Russo; calls it "brutal" and hard to watch (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about SmackDown dragging on for too long this week. The show emanated from London, England, this Friday.

The fans were ecstatic to see their favorite stars. The show was filled with chants and songs by the English fans, clamoring for popular stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, among others.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo complained about the show being too long. He called it "brutal" and stated that it was just bad TV for the audience watching at home. The veteran writer explained that the WWE Universe in attendance could join the superstars for the sing-alongs and chants, but it was boring for the fans watching the show at home on their television sets.

"Ah bro, it's brutal. Again, I like to consider myself a fan of television. This is just bad TV. If you're there, you're part of the experience, that's one thing. If you're watching it at home, all you keep saying is, 'Let's get on with it. Like, move this along. Let's go.' That's all I'm saying. I'm sitting here for three hours saying that," Russo said. [From 4:29 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

This week's episode was an important pit stop ahead of WrestleMania 41. The show featured major WWE stars and ended with an emotional contract signing segment involving CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman was also present.

