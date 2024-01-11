“LET’S GO!!!!” “Looking good!” - WWE fans excited as Braun Strowman teases in-ring return

WWE fans are excited to see Braun Strowman tease a possible in-ring return.

Since his WWE debut several years ago, Strowman has proven himself a force of nature. He has gotten over by performing never-before-seen incredible feats of strength. This helped him in his rise to become the Universal Champion.

Despite his accolades, he was released by the company only to be rehired again a few months later. However, Strowman was involved in a tag team with Ricochet this time. The two proved to be an impressive duo until Strowman got injured.

With the Royal Rumble just weeks away, Strowman posted a photo of his impressive physique and teased a possible in-ring return. Based on his physique, the former Universal Champion has been working hard in the gym.

This post from Strowman has fans excited at the possibility of him making this return. Check out some responses below:

Braun Strowman shared heartfelt comments about Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman started his WWE career as part of the Wyatt Family with Bray Wyatt before branching out onto his own. The two men have been through a lot together and even competed against each other for the Universal Championship.

Recently, Strowman appeared on The Ranveer Show, where he shared some heartwarming comments about his former stablemate.

"I can feel him at times. Things happen where I go. I can't help but smile, because I'm like 'Oh, that was Bray.' Just recently, I was visiting a friend down in Boca Grande, Florida. I came home from my house in Wisconsin. It was nine degrees and snow, and I was like 'I need some sunshine. I need to go to the beach.' And I was sitting on the beach, watching the sunset, and I started thinking about him. The next day when I went to go to the beach, I was walking up and down the beach, and I looked up and there was a buzzard flying around above me."

It will be interesting to see if Strowman will make his highly anticipated return to the ring at the Royal Rumble.

