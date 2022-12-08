Natalya has issued a challenge to former WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside.

Xia signed with WWE in July 2018 and competed in the second Mae Young Classic. She lost to Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY, in Damage CTRL, in the first round of the tournament. Brookside turned heel last year and hired Eliza Alexander as her bodyguard. In August, Brookside was a part of WWE's releases as NXT UK was disbanded ahead of the launch of NXT Europe in 2023.

Brookside was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and disclosed that Natalya is on her bucket list of opponents. Natalya responded and said she would love to wrestle Xia.

The 24-year-old quickly responded and said she can't wait for it to happen.

Natalya added that everything she has achieved, she has manifested and said the match will happen.

Xia Brookside on life outside of WWE

Xia Brookside has her entire career ahead of her and may find herself back in the company down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the upstart said she is using her time away from the company to rekindle her love for professional wrestling and return to where she started.

"I wouldn't say it's scary. The first place I call was All-Star Wrestling. It's not on the scale the Legends show was. But it's the town shows, it's the camps, it's where I started, it's where I first watched wrestling. I feel like everyone has their home, and for me, that's my home. So I was like, 'I'm gonna go back there, I'm gonna have fun, I'm gonna re-trigger my love, I'm gonna re-find myself.' Everything is on a different scale, but what you get from them can be the same." [From 15:30 to 16:15]

You can watch the full interview here:

Xia has a lot of upsides and it will be interesting to see where her career goes from here.

