“Let’s further look into this” - Trish Stratus on Vince McMahon's recent image change

Everyone is curious about Vince McMahon's new mustache, including Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus and Vince McMahon shared the screen on WWE programming quite frequently in 2001, which caused Stratus to start a rivalry with Stephanie McMahon at the time.

The WWE hall of Famer recently sat down with Forbes to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if she saw Vince McMahon sporting a mustache backstage at RAW, she admitted that she didn't see him but wanted to look into it.

"I’m reading the same things you’re reading. I did not see him," Trish Stratus said. "He was, so I hear, he was back there. And so I’ve heard—I did not see—I hear there was a mustache. I don’t know. Can you find out? Let me know, because I’ll look into it and let you know. Let’s further look into this."

Trish Stratus on how she believes WWE can help improve female viewership

Professional wrestling is always looking for ways to increase its female viewership in 2023.

When Trish Stratus was asked what she thinks WWE can do to help improve these numbers, Stratus stated that she believes they are making the right moves to improve that issue right now.

"I think what they’re doing now is exactly right," Stratus said. "We’re giving the women more visibility, and it’s not about just a women’s match now, it’s match 5. In other words, it doesn’t matter what gender is doing this match."

Stratus continued:

"Back in the day, when Lita and I got the main event of Raw, that was a huge thing. It was history-making. It was unprecedented. Now, it’s very common. The women are main-eventing all the time. Not only Raw, but they’re main-eventing pay-per-views, WrestleMania etc. The things they’re doing right now, they’re taking the right strides to become better represented and not make it such a male-dominated world. Coming back 20 years later, I’m seeing the difference. I’m seeing the opportunity. I’m seeing the same attention is given to us as the males, whereas back in the day, it wasn’t quite like that."

