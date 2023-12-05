"Let's make that happen" - LA Knight's reaction to WWE's pitch

LA Knight's WWE career trajectory changed for the better in 2023, and it all began as soon as the management changed. While The Megastar did not name-drop anybody in particular, he implied during a recent interview with Metro that it was indeed the ramifications of Triple H taking over creative that made it possible.

In 2022, Shaun Ricker, who was a fresh face in the eyes of the WWE Universe despite all the years he put into wrestling, notably in IMPACT, did not click with fans as the mouthpiece of the now-defunct stable Maximum Male Models.

Naturally, when officials decided that he better revert to his original NXT persona from Max Dupri, he jumped at the opportunity. He revealed that his reaction to the idea was literally "F Yeah":

"My reaction was F Yeah, immediately. Let’s make that happen. Because I don’t know who or what the hell Max Dupri is! Now, look, given the time, could I have done that? Could I have made it work? I’m sure I could have. Now, would it have ever been anything like we’re doing right now? No. Because at the end of the day, that wasn’t me. It wasn’t for me," Knight spoke candidly. [H/T: Metro]

He may have come up short against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but The Megastar of WWE most certainly has a bright future ahead. On the most recent edition of SmackDown, his assist to the returning Randy Orton to fend off The Bloodline was met with a rapturous reaction from the live crowd at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What was WWE CCO Triple H's role in bringing LA Knight to the main roster?

Soon after Max Dupri turned on Maximum Male Models, he introduced LA Knight to SmackDown. He became the first, and fatefully, the last opponent of Bray Wyatt's legendary career.

The second half of 2022 saw many creative changes after Triple H took over, and the rehiring of a handful of former WWE Superstars to the company:

"You know, I don’t know all the details. But I think there were some administrative changes somewhere or other, I don’t know exactly what happened," he smirked. "Some things happened. People got moved around and things happen, you know?"

LA Knight also added:

"But what’s better, that or me just being, basically, authentic me as much as I can be? And that, I think is really what’s connected in the last seven months."

A new report indicated that WWE has a different direction in mind for LA Knight in the coming months, albeit a rematch with Roman Reigns is still on the table.

