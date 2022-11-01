Brock Lesnar is set to battle Bobby Lashley this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Beast Incarnate returned on a recent episode of RAW and attacked Lashley ahead of his United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins. Lesnar planted him with a couple of F5s and Seth capitalized on a weakened Lashley and hit The Stomp to become the new United States Champion.

Ahead of tonight's Halloween episode of WWE RAW, The All Mighty issued a warning to Brock Lesnar. Lashley arrived at the arena looking for Brock and will likely confront him tonight on the red brand:

"Brock’s here? Bet. Let’s see what you gotta say now “beast”#WWERaw," tweeted Bobby Lashley.

WWE legend previews Lesnar vs. Lashley at Crown Jewel

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette previewed the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience.

The 61-year-old stated that fans in Saudi Arabia are likely going to cheer for Brock Lesnar even though he has been presented as a heel in recent weeks. Cornette added that Lashley worked better as a heel with The Hurt Business and MVP as his manager:

"Bobby was a stronger heel, and also could take care of himself better as a heel with the manager and the group, because he's not an over-the-top personality," said Cornette. "They are going to gravitate to Lesnar because he's a f***ing freak of various natures. I'm looking forward to seeing it from an athletic standpoint, but I think it will probably accomplish exactly the opposite of what they apparently want, which was Brock to turn heel on Lashley." [13:32 - 14:08]

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley battled at this year's Royal Rumble event. Lashley emerged victorious after Roman Reigns interfered in the match. Time will tell who wins the grudge match this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

