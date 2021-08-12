"Let's see how they do without me" - Roman Reigns makes a bold statement on getting in trouble for recent non-PG promo line

Universal Champion Roman Reigns shocked the world with some non-PG lines in his promo on the SmackDown after WWE Money in the Bank 2021. The Tribal Chief took shots at John Cena for sticking with the same gimmick for many years now, comparing it to "missionary position" every night for decades.

The above non-PG line in Roman Reigns' promo got a massive reaction from fans. However, WWE edited it out in YouTube videos and other media, leading to speculations that Roman Reigns went off-script.

On the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Jimmy Traina asked Roman Reigns if the line was scripted or if he got in trouble for it. The Universal Champion stated that he doesn't read scripts now and says what he wants to. Roman Reigns then boldly claimed that he doesn't get in trouble, and even if WWE said something to him, he wouldn't have cared.

"There's a portion of my career where I would either read a script or adjust a script as much as possible. For a while now, especially since I've come back since SummerSlam, I'm not scripted. I say what I want to and say what I feel. If it comes out of my mouth, it's my verbiage, I come up with it and deliver it. I don't know why they edited it out. I think it raised some eyebrows. I don't get in trouble. The gimmick is as close to being real as possible. Even if they tried to say something to me, I wouldn't have cared anyway. What are you gonna do? Not have me on SmackDown next week? Like I did before SummerSlam last year, I'll go home. It doesn't matter to me. Let's see how they do without me," said Roman Reigns. (h/t Fightful)

Your official #SummerSlam poster is HERE.



The #UniversalTitle will be on the line at Your Summer Vacation Destination when @JohnCena challenges @WWERomanReigns, streaming LIVE, August 21 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/kfFTCp1KPS — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Universal Championship against John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021

After weeks and weeks of rumors, 16-time world champion John Cena finally made his WWE return last month at Money in the Bank. The following night on RAW, Cena made it clear that he's coming after Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship.

After many ups and downs, including Finn Balor laying down a challenge of his own for Roman Reigns, John Cena finally got the match he wanted. Roman Reigns vs John Cena for the Universal Championship has been made official for SummerSlam . It will most likely be the pay-per-view's main event. Fans are excited to see the two megastars clash in the ring.

Let us know your thoughts on who will walk out with the Universal Championship around their waist at SummerSlam?

Edited by Vedant Jain