"Let the speculation begin" - WWE legend posts a photo alongside Sami Zayn ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn is in Indianapolis ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble. He was at the Royal Rumble Kickoff show as well. Outside of that, he ran into a WWE legend, who took to Instagram to send a message.

Sami Zayn had an interesting few weeks in the build-up to the 2025 Royal Rumble. This week on RAW, he even had a backstage confrontation with CM Punk, who he called out for saying that they weren't on the same level. Sami's clapback was by stating that, unlike Punk, he has headlined WrestleMania. He recently met with Mick Foley.

In Indianapolis, Zayn was seen alongside WWE legend and multi-time World Champion Mick Foley. He posted a photo with Sami Zayn and simply said, "let the speculation begin" in a way of jokingly teasing his own appearance.

"FOLEY & SAMI IN INDY! Yes, I was spotted out and about in #Indianapolis with the great @samizayn - just one day before @wwe #RoyalRumble …let the speculation begin! …have a nice day!"

Foley is possibly not medically cleared to enter the Royal Rumble match. Even if he did, it would likely be for an appearance that would see him get less physical.

Sami, who is participating in the Rumble match, had his most iconic moment at the PLE two years ago when he hit Roman Reigns on the back with a steel chair to turn on The Bloodline.

This was a moment that was a catalyst for a big career shift for him.

