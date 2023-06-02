"LET THESE TWO COOK", "Wtf how" - WWE Universe split down the middle over fan suggestion that former WWE Champion should face Gunther soon

Fans on Twitter have suggested that the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther should face the former WWE Champion, The Miz, for the title.

Miz is arguably the greatest Intercontinental Champion as he has won the title a whopping eight times. While Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and has held the title for over 450 days. Fans want The Miz to go head-to-head with The Ring General for the title.

Fans were divided on this and took their opinions to social media. Tweeting under the post, some suggested that the two wrestlers should face each other, while others were not too keen on seeing this bout.

Alexander33 @Alexander338732 @EliteClubSOB Bro Miz was in his bag his match against Ricochet I say LET THESE TWO COOK @EliteClubSOB Bro Miz was in his bag his match against Ricochet I say LET THESE TWO COOK

The Mizzter @mikesthewiz @EliteClubSOB The Miz deserves to be the one to break Gunther’s title reign. I don’t care whatever mark says different. We know Miz can wrestle and it would be a fitting tie breaker feud. @EliteClubSOB The Miz deserves to be the one to break Gunther’s title reign. I don’t care whatever mark says different. We know Miz can wrestle and it would be a fitting tie breaker feud. https://t.co/xMBCa0sMaM

Nate @Ace_Spade4 @EliteClubSOB I'd love to see this myself. I think Miz could play face just off his longevity long enough to put Gunther over. That said, I disagree that Miz is a "jobber". Yes he loses a lot right now, but you have to consider his pedigree and the caliber of his opponent. There's context here @EliteClubSOB I'd love to see this myself. I think Miz could play face just off his longevity long enough to put Gunther over. That said, I disagree that Miz is a "jobber". Yes he loses a lot right now, but you have to consider his pedigree and the caliber of his opponent. There's context here

DDHarrison @DDFrosT23

Gunther vs Riddle at Mib

Gunther vs Orton at SS

Gunther vs Drew at Hell in Cell

Than Win Rumble n beat Seth at Mania! My Dream! @EliteClubSOB EWW no lol! Thats not a dream but a nightmare and a waste of all our times. Snoop beat him n now u want us to believe he can beat Gunther. This my DreamGunther vs Riddle at MibGunther vs Orton at SSGunther vs Drew at Hell in CellThan Win Rumble n beat Seth at Mania! My Dream! @EliteClubSOB EWW no lol! Thats not a dream but a nightmare and a waste of all our times. Snoop beat him n now u want us to believe he can beat Gunther. This my DreamGunther vs Riddle at MibGunther vs Orton at SSGunther vs Drew at Hell in CellThan Win Rumble n beat Seth at Mania! My Dream! https://t.co/Vg5B1EFmRG

Liger @babylige @EliteClubSOB If you're talking about late 2016 or early 2017 Miz vs Gunther then you have my interest because that's the best Miz but either way, Gunther is going to destroy Miz point blank period @EliteClubSOB If you're talking about late 2016 or early 2017 Miz vs Gunther then you have my interest because that's the best Miz but either way, Gunther is going to destroy Miz point blank period

Considering what both of these superstars bring to the table, their eventual bout would, without a doubt, be a banger. Miz is a veteran in the business, while Gunther is one of the most hard-hitting wrestlers today. Their different wrestling styles will make for an interesting match.

Former WWE Champion The Miz has not won a single match in 2023

The A-Lister has faced taken part in 20 different bouts but is yet to win his first match in 2023. Throughout the year, he has come up short against different opponents but most notably Seth Rollins, who has defeated Miz six times. You can read more about it here.

Miz's last match was against Ricochet on this week's episode of RAW, it was a qualifier for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which Miz had already won back in 2010, but this time he had to face defeat, as Ricochet qualified.

However, he has already made a name for himself in the company by winning numerous titles, including WWE Championship twice, United States Championship twice, and Intercontinental Championship eight times.

What do you think about The Miz vs Gunther? Let us know in the comments section below.

