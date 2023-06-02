"LET THESE TWO COOK", "Wtf how" - WWE Universe split down the middle over fan suggestion that former WWE Champion should face Gunther soon

Fans on Twitter have suggested that the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther should face the former WWE Champion, The Miz, for the title.
Miz is arguably the greatest Intercontinental Champion as he has won the title a whopping eight times. While Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and has held the title for over 450 days. Fans want The Miz to go head-to-head with The Ring General for the title.
Fans were divided on this and took their opinions to social media. Tweeting under the post, some suggested that the two wrestlers should face each other, while others were not too keen on seeing this bout.
Considering what both of these superstars bring to the table, their eventual bout would, without a doubt, be a banger. Miz is a veteran in the business, while Gunther is one of the most hard-hitting wrestlers today. Their different wrestling styles will make for an interesting match.
Former WWE Champion The Miz has not won a single match in 2023
The A-Lister has faced taken part in 20 different bouts but is yet to win his first match in 2023. Throughout the year, he has come up short against different opponents but most notably Seth Rollins, who has defeated Miz six times. You can read more about it here.
Miz's last match was against Ricochet on this week's episode of RAW, it was a qualifier for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which Miz had already won back in 2010, but this time he had to face defeat, as Ricochet qualified.
However, he has already made a name for himself in the company by winning numerous titles, including WWE Championship twice, United States Championship twice, and Intercontinental Championship eight times.
