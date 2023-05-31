Former WWE Champion is yet to win a match in 2023; currently 0-20

Former WWE United States Champion The Miz is yet to win a match in 2023. He has faced defeat 20 times overall this year without winning a single match.

The A-Lister had his eye on the World Heavyweight Title. He faced Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship qualifying tournament, with Balor coming out on top in the triple-threat match.

The Miz has come up against different superstars throughout 2023 but most notably against Seth Rollins, against whom he has faced defeat six times.

However, he has already made a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship a whopping eight times, and the United States Championship twice.

He had also teamed up with Jim Morrison, John Cena, Big Show, and Damien Mizdow, winning the WWE Tag Team Title once with each superstar.

WWE Superstar The Miz put in extra effort for his match against Ricochet

The Miz's last match was against Ricochet on this week's episode of RAW. It was a qualifier for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Unfortunately, for the 20th time this year, The Miz had to face defeat and Ricochet qualified.

The Miz won Money in the Bank back in 2010 and a fair amount of championships but 2023 has not been the best of years till now for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Even after facing so many defeats, The Miz had put in extra effort in his match against Ricochet but it still wasn't enough for him to qualify again for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Fans want to see him make a comeback to winning ways and go on top again. Only time will tell if he will be able to or not.

What do you think about The Miz's winless streak in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

