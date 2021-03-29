"Let us sit face to face soon"- Aleister Black shares cryptic post on Instagram

Aleister Black has shared a cryptic post on his official Instagram account after being silent for over two months on the social media app.

WWE Superstar Aleister Black's last Instagram post came way back in January 2021. In the new post, Black is asking a mystery person to sit face-to-face with him soon. He further says that he has several stories to tell. Check out the post below:

Aleister Black's post was immediately flooded with concerned fans

Aleister Black's cryptic post resulted in fans coming out in droves and asking about his WWE status. Fans haven't seen Aleister on WWE TV since last October. His last match was on the October 12, 2020 edition of WWE RAW against Kevin Owens. Black lost the match and disappeared from TV immediately after.

The WWE Universe has been slamming the company for a long time now for misusing Black on TV. Aleister Black did well for himself when he was a mainstay in NXT. He won the NXT title on one occasion during his stint on the brand. Things didn't stay the same when he moved up to the main roster, though.

Here's Aleister Black opening up on his character back in 2020:

Initially, I want to establish this character. I want to establish this entrance, I want to establish this aesthetic. I want people to understand this character to the fullest extent. My character has always been designed to generate a response. I want this character to be a fundamental piece within the WWE universe that is understood and can move forward on this chessboard, and eventually get to the point where we have title matches.

Aleister Black has yet to win a title on the main roster. He has received nothing but praise from fans over the years. Many are still hopeful that he will return to WWE TV somewhere down the line. The latest report in regards to Black's future stated that he has been missing from SmackDown due to sustaining minor injuries.

What do you make of Aleister Black's cryptic post on Instagram? Who is he referring to? Sound off in the comment section!