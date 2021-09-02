"I was legitimately scared" - Lex Luger reflects on WWE Hall of Famer no-selling his moves

Lex Luger has admitted he felt legitimately scared when Bruiser Brody refused to cooperate with him midway through their steel cage match in January 1987.

Brody, a steel cage match specialist, stopped reacting to his opponent's offense during their match at the War Memorial Auditorium in Florida. Lex Luger, who had never competed inside a cage before, spoke to referee Bill Alfonso in an attempt to figure out what to do next. In the end, he agreed to shove Alfonso to the mat to cause a disqualification.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the Royal Rumble 1994 co-winner recalled how Brody’s fingers were taped up with razor blades. The ringside official struggled to open the door after the match, so Lex Luger quickly jumped over the cage to escape from Brody.

“I leapt up on the cage and jumped out,” Luger said. “I didn’t know what he was gonna do, Brody. I didn’t know whether he was gonna cut me with the razorblades. I was legitimately scared of what was going on. I thought he was having a mental incident or maybe he was on something. I was legitimately [scared]. I mean, I got a wife and new baby at home. I’m getting out of this cage.”

Bruiser Brody was regarded as one of the most intense and believable wrestlers of all time. The WWE Hall of Famer died at the age of 42 in 1988 after suffering stab wounds backstage at a wrestling event in Puerto Rico.

Lex Luger’s backstage conversation with Bruiser Brody

Lex Luger had no previous issues with Bruiser Brody when they faced off in regular non-stipulation matches before their battle inside the steel cage.

The former WWE Superstar revealed that the man behind the wild Brody character, Frank Goodish, was nice to him backstage after their match.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry, sir, but I don’t know what happened there.'” Luger added, “I’d never been in a cage before. Now I’m talking to Frank, not Bruiser Brody. He goes, ‘Don’t worry about it, brother. I’m in Texas right now. They’re switching me baby [babyface], you’re going heel up in Atlanta.’ He goes, ‘We’re in a cage, you’ve never done it before. It’s been a long day, don’t worry about it.’ He was real nice. It just wasn’t working.”

Another cage match between Bruiser Brody and Lex Luger was supposed to take place one week later.

Despite clearing the air with his opponent in the locker room, Luger said he pulled out of their scheduled rematch because he still felt uncomfortable.

