“I’m a big fan now” - WWE legend on the future following Vince McMahon’s retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger recently opened up about Vince McMahon's shocking retirement from wrestling a couple of weeks ago.

Amidst a barrage of allegations over the last few months, the 76-year decided to step away from wrestling, paving the way for his son-in-law, Triple H, to assume the creative responsibilities.

While fans expressed gratitude for the retiring McMahon, the move was largely welcomed as a much-needed change. Moreover, going by the quality of this week's RAW, the seeds for a new era have already been laid.

In a recent interview with PWMania, Lex Luger was asked about the state of wrestling today following Vince McMahon's departure. He explained that it's a great time to be a fan of the business currently since both men and women athletes are performing at an exceptionally high level.

“I don’t think the future has ever been brighter. Social media platforms with WWE are enormous. It’s continuing to grow globally, and it grew so much from when we did it. I love it, I’m a big fan now. The athleticism of these guys, they can do stuff that only a few of us even dreamed of back when I wrestled. The women also are knocking it out of the park. A lot of them are working better than some of the men now," said Luger.

Luger added that the future is bright and that he has happily transitioned from being a wrestler to a fan.

"It’s just a great time to be a wrestling fan and a wrestler. The future is very, very bright for professional wrestling. I evolved from a wrestler to a wrestling fan now. I enjoy it,” added Luger.

WWE legend Lex Luger on his favorite memories in the business

Elsewhere in the interview, Luger also spoke about some of his favorite memories from his time as an active competitor.

The WWE legend recalled that working alongside the Four Horsemen and defeating Hulk Hogan for the WCW Championship on live TV were among the moments he looked back on with fondness.

"Yeah. Some of the highlights with the horsemen and being with that elite group was a real honor and privilege. Of course, also slamming Yokozuna on July 4th at USS Intrepid was huge. The Lex Express also, and just the Monday Night Wars in general. The big world title win over Hulk Hogan live on TV which nobody predicted. The crowd went berserk in Detroit that night. Just a lot of great memories,” said Luger.

Despite winning the WCW World Championship twice, luck wasn't on Lex Luger's side during his run in WWE, where he failed to win the coveted gold.

Do you agree with Luger's take on the state of wrestling today? Sound off in the comments section below.

