Lexis King's girlfriend admits her WWE release has impacted their relationship

Amongst the recent talent releases was the girlfriend of NXT's Lexis King, Emma Diaz, who has now opened up on the exit and its impact on their relationship.

Having appeared on WWE Next Gen docuseries, Emmamaria Diaz was let go by the company alongside a few other names from developmental, including the controversial Drew Gulak.

Following her release from WWE, Emma sat down with Steve Fall and opened up about her run in the company. In addition to being a former WWE star, Emma Diaz is also known for being the real-life love interest of Lexis King, aka Brian Pillman Jr.

Diaz admitted that getting released from WWE initially was a jolt, as she and Lexis had gotten used to working for the same company and earning on similar levels. As you can see below, Emma said that while the early days after her WWE release were hard from a relationship standpoint, she is now excited about the future.

"At first it was really hard for us because obviously we have, you know, a stable home right now, like we both we were both going to work together and we were both coming home together, you know, we were making the same amount of money; everything was every stable, but now that there is change, he's [Lexis King] really excited for me because he did the independence for a really long time,'' she said. [H/T: RingSide News]

Lexis King is helping his partner following her WWE exit

If it wasn't obvious already, Lexis King is a supportive boyfriend! The former AEW star has been around in wrestling longer than his girlfriend and has already given her a blueprint of what to do next.

Lexis King felt that, unlike many independent wrestlers, Emma Diaz was lucky to have first been trained in the WWE, for which she got paid.

Emma revealed that King wants her to "pay her dues" and work extensively on the indies, learning new facets of pro wrestling.

"He thinks that you know, like, it's time that I pay my dues like back to the business because I got to train and I got paid to train, and a lot of independent wrestlers and a lot of people that love pro wrestling don't get the luxury of that, and I definitely realize, and I'm grateful for that, so he thinks that I'll get really good at the Indies and I'll learn how to work a crowd,'' she added.

Lexis King is also helping Emma secure bookings on the independent circuit, and she is very grateful to have him by her side. Diaz hopes that through her hard work, WWE may come knocking on her doors for a potential return in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback