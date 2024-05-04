Released WWE Superstar breaks silence; reveals she is grateful

WWE released several more stars today in the latest wave of talent cuts, and one of them has broken their silence on social media about their departure from the company.

The promotion is getting set for Backlash 2024, and fans are very excited for the event. However, nine NXT stars received the unfortunate news today that they were being let go by the promotion. Emma Diaz was one of the names let go by the company, and she took to social media to comment on her release.

She noted that she was very grateful for the opportunity and is now accepting bookings for appearances on the independent wrestling scene. Diaz appeared on the company's Next Gen series on Roku and was signed in 2023.

"I am very proud of and grateful for my time at WWE NXT. Having been trained by the best the business has to offer. Thank you @WWENXT ❤️ I would like to announce that I am now accepting independent wrestling bookings! There’s only one speed, and that’s mine," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter reacts to heartbreaking video by released WWE Superstar

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Cameron Grimes being released by the company and the heartbreaking video he shared on social media after being let go.

The Stamford-based promotion released Grimes and several other stars last month. Grimes shared an emotional video following his release and noted that it will motivate him moving forward. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter commented on the video and said it was one of the saddest things he has ever seen.

"One of the most sad things I have ever seen. Cameron Grimes has been released as of when we are taping this today, and he put a video on twitter crying that his whole life has been made up of WWE. Before his father died, he told him that he has been signed and made him happy, and now years later, they just released him. That's one of the most heart-wrenching videos I have ever seen." [10:50 onwards]

Talent getting released is an unfortunate reality of the professional wrestling business. It will be interesting to see if Emma Diaz, Cameron Grimes, or any of the other stars let go can find success elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback