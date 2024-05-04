WWE releases 9 names in latest round of cuts - Reports

WWE has reportedly let go of several more names during the latest round of releases today. The promotion released Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Cameron Grimes, Jinder Mahal, and Indus Sher from the roster last month.

Despite the buzz surrounding Backlash taking place tomorrow, many NXT stars received some somber news before the event. According to reports from Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan of Fightful, the company has released nine more stars from its developmental brand: Darrell Mason, Vlad Pavlenko, Ezekiel Balogun, Kiyah Saint, Emma Diaz, Valentina Feroz, Keyshawn Leflore, Trey Bearhill, and Julian Baldi.

WWE also released many on-screen stars and talent behind the scenes following the merger with Endeavor in September 2023. Dolph Ziggler has appeared in NJPW and TNA Wrestling after being let go. Elias, now known as Elijah, has begun competing on the independent scene as well, following his release from WWE last year. It will be interesting to see if any of the stars reportedly released today get the opportunity to continue their wrestling careers at another major promotion.

Backlash 2024 will be taking place tomorrow in France and the anticipation for the event is off the charts. Tonight's edition of SmackDown was already taped in France and Cody Rhodes praised the fans for their energy and requested that they bring the same level of excitement for the premium live event the following day.

