"Life lately" - Alexa Bliss provides pregnancy update [PHOTO]

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently took to Instagram to post a photo and provide an update on her pregnancy.

Bliss' last match in WWE came on January 28, 2023, during the Royal Rumble, where she locked horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. However, the 32-year-old couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, and The EST retained her title. Since then, Alexa hasn't participated in any bout due to her pregnancy.

Alexa Bliss recently took to her Instagram story and shared a picture. She wrote that since the pregnancy, her life has been full of comfortable clothes. She mentioned that while her pregnancy hasn't been full of "glamour," she prefers it to stay that way.

"LIFE LATELY. BAND TEES, YOGA PANTS, CROCS, NO MAKEUP. MY PREGNANCY HAS BEEN EVERYTHING BUT GLAMOROUS. BUT I KIND OF PREFER IT THAT WAY."

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Alexa Bliss' Instagram story.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss' title-holding pose idea was given by Buddy Matthews

Recently, a clip resurfaced where Little Miss Bliss was seen giving credit to Buddy Matthews for coming up with her popular title-holding pose. She said that the latter gave her the idea when she did the Harley Quinn cosplay.

"When I did the Harley Quinn cosplay, I did the same thing with my little studded belt. And Murphy actually suggested, he was like 'why don't you hold the title like that' (imitates pose) and it was funny because he was like standing in the kitchen like doing the pose. And like he was the one who came up with it."

Bliss has already won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Title. After her child's birth, she will be looking to add more titles to her arsenal, as WWE has introduced a number of new belts.

