Who ideated Alexa Bliss's signature title holding pose?  The former champion spills the beans in resurfaced clip

Within Alexa Bliss's decade long career with WWE, she has paved a very clear path for herself. The multi-time Women's Champion initially donned a chirpy get-up and attitude when she was a face.

Near about 2017, Little Miss Bliss abandoned her old persona and became a heel. She started wearing pigtails with hints of pink and blue at the tips, inspired by DC character Harley Quinn. Just like the comic book villain, Bliss also incorporated maniacal characteristics into her gimmick, most notably when paired with The Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

The 32-year old won her first main roster championship in December 2016 when she defeated Becky Lynch at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs Premium Live Event. Since then, she adopted a signature style of posing with the title behind her head just like the Batman supervillain.

Recently a clip resurfaced where the WWE star credited Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) with the idea. He suggested posing like Harley Quinn does with her baseball bat, only with the title instead.

"When I did the Harley Quinn cosplay, I did the same thing with my little studded belt. And Murphy actually suggested, he was like 'why don't you hold the title like that' (imitates pose) and it was funny because he was like standing in the kitchen like doing the pose. And like he was the one who came up with it."

In May this year, Alexa Bliss announced that she was expecting her first baby with husband Ryan Cabrera. The two got married in April last year with a WWE star studded wedding ceremony.

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews were once engaged

With a hectic schedule that involves constantly being on the road, it is not uncommon for WWE stars to form workplace relationships. Around 2015, Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews started working together on-screen when he and Wesley Blake, then NXT Tag Team Champions, came to her aide during her feud with Carmella.

In real-life the two were spotted hanging out together and soon became a couple. They were soon engaged. Their relationship seemed rocky on an episode of Total Divas where Nia Jax (real name Savelina Fanene) addressed Bliss' doubts on whether she wanted to marry Buddy Matthews. In 2018, Bliss and Matthews called off their engagement.

Following his release from WWE in 2021, the Australian star signed with All Elite Wrestling. He soon started dating Rhea Ripley and they got engaged earlier this month.

What version of Little Miss Bliss would you like to see return to the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.