"Life is tough" - Superstar issues statement after WWE release and sends message to Triple H

Denzel Dejournette, aka Desmond Troy, was one of the many WWE NXT Superstars released earlier today, and the wrestler issued a statement following the unfortunate news.

Dejournette admitted that while life was challenging and unpredictable, he was prepared for his post-WWE career. He noted that it was time for him to face adversity that would test his mettle as a performer.

The former NCAA All-American had a special message of gratitude for Triple H and the NXT team for the opportunities that came his way.

Denzel Dejournette ended his tweet with a promising note as he vowed not to give up and to use the power of his name to excel in his professional wrestling career.

"Life is tough, but it's about time I got some adversity to see what I'm made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There's power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can't and won't lose!" tweeted Denzel Dejournette.

Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There’s power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can’t and won’t lose! ✌🏾 — Denzel Dejournette (@DesmondTroyWWE) August 7, 2021

Denzel Dejournette's WWE career

Denzel Dejournette was signed by WWE in July 2018 and was one of nine recruits who reported to the Performance Center. The former amateur wrestler began training and made his in-ring debut at an NXT house show in October 2018.

The wrestler competed at several NXT live events the following year before getting some TV time on the main roster in 2020. Dejournette wrestled a handful of matches on RAW and SmackDown and faced Sheamus, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in singles losses.

He worked for EVOLVE briefly as part of NXT's deal with the promotion, but he also continued to appear on the Black and Gold brand, albeit sporadically.

Major changes are on the horizon for #WWENXT.https://t.co/Ga2yQ0bUMW — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 7, 2021

Denzel's last match in the company happened on July 29th, when he lost to Joe Gacy in a qualifying match for the NXT Breakout Tournament.

You can read all about WWE's recent releases right here.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Kaushik Das