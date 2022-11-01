"Lights out, Wyatt attacks" - Wrestling world predicts the potential finish to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022

Wrestling fans on Twitter have predicted the finish to Roman Reigns' upcoming title match against Logan Paul.
The two men will headline the Crown Jewel premium live event this weekend in Saudi Arabia. In only his third match, Logan will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
The YouTube sensation has wrestled only twice in his WWE career, his first match was at WrestleMania 38, where Logan teamed up with The Miz to beat the Mysterios. In his second match, he defeated The A-Lister at SummerSlam 2022. With his two matches, Paul has impressed many fans and superstars.
While the WWE Universe isn't exactly pleased with The Maverick getting a title shot, they didn't rule out the possibility of him winning the title in Saudi Arabia. Predicting the finish to Reigns vs. Paul on Twitter, fans came up with exciting ideas regarding the finish to the historic match.
Some even believe that the recently returned Bray Wyatt will set his sights on The Tribal Chief after he retains his championship.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Logan Paul has promised to 'fu*k up' Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel
While Logan Paul isn't the fan favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, he certainly isn't low on confidence. The Maverick believes that he is going to 'fu*k up' The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking recently on the TimboSugarShow podcast, Paul was in conversation with UFC fighter Sean O'Malley and made a bold statement.
Logan briefly spoke about some wrestlers not being happy regarding Paul getting a title shot in his third match. However, that won't stop him from beating the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for the title in my third match and that's ridiculous and I acknowledge that. But I don't acknowledge The Tribal Chief and I'm going to f**k him up in Saudi Arabia," said Logan.
Logan and Reigns have come face-to-face on a few occasions in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. The Head of the Table will make an appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW while the rest of The Bloodline remains busy with their European tour.
Do you think Logan Paul could dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section
