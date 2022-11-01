"Lights out, Wyatt attacks" - Wrestling world predicts the potential finish to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022

Wrestling fans on Twitter have predicted the finish to Roman Reigns' upcoming title match against Logan Paul.

The two men will headline the Crown Jewel premium live event this weekend in Saudi Arabia. In only his third match, Logan will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The YouTube sensation has wrestled only twice in his WWE career, his first match was at WrestleMania 38, where Logan teamed up with The Miz to beat the Mysterios. In his second match, he defeated The A-Lister at SummerSlam 2022. With his two matches, Paul has impressed many fans and superstars.

While the WWE Universe isn't exactly pleased with The Maverick getting a title shot, they didn't rule out the possibility of him winning the title in Saudi Arabia. Predicting the finish to Reigns vs. Paul on Twitter, fans came up with exciting ideas regarding the finish to the historic match.

Some even believe that the recently returned Bray Wyatt will set his sights on The Tribal Chief after he retains his championship.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

timmy🧀 @rodgersmanman @WrestleFeatures Roman wins with the deadliest move in all of wrestling the roll up @WrestleFeatures Roman wins with the deadliest move in all of wrestling the roll up

James Grant @JamesGr31385075 @WrestleFeatures Roman wins..he do's a "acknowledge me" promo and we see either American Nightmare Cody Rhodes return or Bray Wyatt next to challenge Roman. @WrestleFeatures Roman wins..he do's a "acknowledge me" promo and we see either American Nightmare Cody Rhodes return or Bray Wyatt next to challenge Roman. https://t.co/WH99i6V305

49ERS @LakersSpider_ @WrestleFeatures All I know Logan gonna have some crazy moves that impresses people again @WrestleFeatures All I know Logan gonna have some crazy moves that impresses people again

WrestlingXOrder @WrestlingXOrder @WrestleFeatures Logan gets that “lucky punch*, appears to knock Roman out so he then hits a frog splash. Roman kicks out, then Logan gets put in the guillotine and passes out @WrestleFeatures Logan gets that “lucky punch*, appears to knock Roman out so he then hits a frog splash. Roman kicks out, then Logan gets put in the guillotine and passes out

KW @6eith @WrestlingXOrder @WrestleFeatures You just know there’s gonna be the “lucky shot” spot where Cole starts screaming “He did it! He knocked him out! One lucky shot!” And then some BS happens @WrestlingXOrder @WrestleFeatures You just know there’s gonna be the “lucky shot” spot where Cole starts screaming “He did it! He knocked him out! One lucky shot!” And then some BS happens

Mohammed Yusif Al-Katib @WolferusYT @WrestleFeatures Logan takes out the entire Bloodline while Roman is knocked on the ground, and then he goes for a top-rope move and Roman grabs him into the Guillotine chokehold before he lands, knocking Logan out @WrestleFeatures Logan takes out the entire Bloodline while Roman is knocked on the ground, and then he goes for a top-rope move and Roman grabs him into the Guillotine chokehold before he lands, knocking Logan out

Agonize @Agonizev1 @WrestleFeatures Usos interfere and beat up Logan, KSI or Jake Paul comes in for the rescue but Logan still loses leading to Logan and Jake/KSI vs Usos for Tag Titles @WrestleFeatures Usos interfere and beat up Logan, KSI or Jake Paul comes in for the rescue but Logan still loses leading to Logan and Jake/KSI vs Usos for Tag Titles 😂😂😂

AllStar Wrestling @all_stars_storm

Logan take the Belt but Roman Spear's him 1 2 3

After the match The Bloodline Turn on Sami Zayn @WrestleFeatures Sami trie to attack Logan Paul with The Belt he hit Roman, Logan trie the pin 1,2 kick outLogan take the Belt but Roman Spear's him 1 2 3After the match The Bloodline Turn on Sami Zayn @WrestleFeatures Sami trie to attack Logan Paul with The Belt he hit Roman, Logan trie the pin 1,2 kick out Logan take the Belt but Roman Spear's him 1 2 3 After the match The Bloodline Turn on Sami Zayn

DAVSTO @DavidAusbun2 @WrestleFeatures Bloodline interfere and Roman wins. Same as every other match. @WrestleFeatures Bloodline interfere and Roman wins. Same as every other match.

DJ, Kelly Shanahan @DJKelly515 @CenationBoy7 @WrestleFeatures If Logan Paul defeats @WWE RomanReigns there really has to be something wrong with the @WWE like totally, Logan is not even a wrestler and hes only had 2 matches and he's only a part of WWE for publicity He is a YouTube star, not wrestling @CenationBoy7 @WrestleFeatures If Logan Paul defeats @WWERomanReigns there really has to be something wrong with the @WWE like totally, Logan is not even a wrestler and hes only had 2 matches and he's only a part of WWE for publicity He is a YouTube star, not wrestling

Logan Paul has promised to 'fu*k up' Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

While Logan Paul isn't the fan favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, he certainly isn't low on confidence. The Maverick believes that he is going to 'fu*k up' The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking recently on the TimboSugarShow podcast, Paul was in conversation with UFC fighter Sean O'Malley and made a bold statement.

Logan briefly spoke about some wrestlers not being happy regarding Paul getting a title shot in his third match. However, that won't stop him from beating the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for the title in my third match and that's ridiculous and I acknowledge that. But I don't acknowledge The Tribal Chief and I'm going to f**k him up in Saudi Arabia," said Logan.

Logan and Reigns have come face-to-face on a few occasions in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. The Head of the Table will make an appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW while the rest of The Bloodline remains busy with their European tour.

Do you think Logan Paul could dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section

