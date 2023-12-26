"Like casting Gillberg to play Goldberg" - Fans roast Ric Flair actor for portrayal of 16-time champion in recent film

Wrestling fans are not happy with the actor who played Ric Flair in the Von Erich Family biopic The Iron Claw.

The film premiered in Dallas on November 8 and was released in theaters around the United States on December 22. A clip from the movie showing Aaron Dean Eisenberg portraying Flair has gone viral on social media.

Eisenberg looked the part of The Nature Boy, complete with his signature blonde hair, expensive suit and colorful robe.

However, wrestling fans were not happy with Eisenberg's portrayal of the former WWE champion, and they began roasting the actor.

One fan left a savage remark:

"This is like casting Gillberg to play Goldberg."

This fan loved the movie but hated that a short clip of Eisenberg as Flair could ruin it:

"The movie was great but wow the miscasting of Flair is an unforgivable mistake!"

Another fan suggested using Jay Lethal, who could do a great Flair impersonation:

"Jay Lethal as Ric Flair would have taken me out of this less."

Here are some of the best reactions to Eisenberg's acting as The Nature Boy:

The Iron Claw has earned around $7.6 million at the box office, as per Box Office Mojo. It has received 87% positive reviews from 145 critics and has an audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'The Iron Claw' director shares how he cast Ric Flair actor

In an interview with Comicbook.com last week, The Iron Claw director Sean Durkin revealed how he hired Aaron Dean Eisenberg to play the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion. Durkin explained that he already knew the actor from their previous work on Dead Ringers on Amazon Prime Video:

"I'd done a show with him called Dead Ringers and he came in and did an episode for me and was just incredible and just had this wildness to him and I just had this idea. So I called him at one point and I said, 'Would you do me a favor? It's quite a small role, but uh, you know, it's Ric Flair. And he was like, 'Absolutely!' And he actually really trained and bulked up and really went for it. Yeah. It was amazing."

The Iron Claw will also be released in the United Kingdom on February 9, 2024. The movie might not be a box office powerhouse, but it has been named one of the top 10 films of the year by the National Board of Review.

Who do you think should have been cast as Ric Flair? Share your answers in the comments section below.

