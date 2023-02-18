"Like this crazy uncle" - Released superstar helped Nikki Cross grow as a performer in WWE 

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross recently spoke about working with Eric Young and the rest of sAnitY.

Cross made her main roster debut as part of sAnitY on SmackDown back in 2018. However, the faction did not get too many wins and gradually faded in prominence. The final blow came when Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain were released by WWE in 2020-21, leaving Nikki as the only member of the stable still part of the company.

In a recent conversation with Love Wrestling Interviews, Nikki Cross mentioned that she enjoyed being a part of sAnitY. She claimed that she learned a lot from the trio of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe. The former RAW Women's Champion stated that she also enjoyed working with her husband and always looked back fondly on her time with the faction.

"For me, sAnitY was the most fun I have ever had in my career. I had Eric Young, who is like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun. I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, sAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much and I learned so much. So for me, it's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that." [From 5:56 - 6:30]

You can watch the full video here:

Nikki Cross will enter the WWE Elimination Chamber match

With less than 24 hours left for the WWE Elimination Chamber, Nikki Cross will look to focus her energies on the premium live event.

The former RAW Women's Champion will be locked inside the hellish structure with the likes of Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya in a bid to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair's title at WrestleMania.

Who do you think will emerge as the next challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's title? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Love Wrestling Interviews and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes