"Like nothing really changed," "SmackDown is washing RAW" - Fans divided after Night 1 of the 2023 WWE Draft

The first night of the 2023 WWE Draft turned out to be an eventful one. Fans saw several big names get picked up by RAW and SmackDown throughout the night.

Triple H kicked off the WWE Draft and announced Roman Reigns as the first pick of the night on SmackDown. He was drafted into the blue brand along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. RAW opted for Cody Rhodes as its first pick.

Fans also saw the champions from NXT move to the main roster on the first night of the draft. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were drafted to SmackDown, while NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell will now feature on Monday nights.

Following the first night of the draft on SmackDown, fans took to Twitter to discuss which brand made the better picks.

Many fans were divided as to whether both brands made the right decision or not. A few pointed out that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have been separated once again, and their rivalry will have to wait for some time.

Check out the reactions below:

A few WWE fans believe that SmackDown made the better picks during the draft. The number of superstars drafted to the blue brand was considerably higher than those who moved to RAW.

On paper, however, most believed that RAW made the right picks. With several workhorses on the brand, fans still think that the red brand will fare better than the blue brand in the coming year.

ジョナ @asukascity @WrestleOps Raw is winning for having Shinsuke idc @WrestleOps Raw is winning for having Shinsuke idc

Mike Jay @mikejaydj @WrestleOps Raw is stacked. SD got stuck with the champion that appears twice a year lol @WrestleOps Raw is stacked. SD got stuck with the champion that appears twice a year lol

🤯🫨 QB Alt. Account @ItsDaQB @WrestleOps The main event scene on raw is gonna be good. They need workhorses Smackdown just needs star power and a strong women’s division to cover for Reigns when he’s not there. @WrestleOps The main event scene on raw is gonna be good. They need workhorses Smackdown just needs star power and a strong women’s division to cover for Reigns when he’s not there.

Additional picks were made by both brands on SmackDown LowDown later in the night. Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh were all called up to the main roster from NXT.

Meanwhile, MVP, Omos, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and Von Wagner were all listed as free agents following Friday night’s event.

The second night of the WWE Draft will continue on the upcoming episode of RAW

The first night of the 2023 WWE Draft was certainly an eventful one. Fans will now have to wait for the upcoming episode of RAW to see which brand has the stronger lineup once the dust settles.

Many big stars are up for grabs on the second night of the draft. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley are a few of the big names who will likely find a new home following Monday night.

WWE fans have a few dream matches in mind for all the top stars listed above, and it will be interesting to see if the draft brings some new competitors to each brand. A few more NXT stars could also get a call-up soon.

