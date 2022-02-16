Latino WWE Superstar wants to be the next Rey Mysterio or Eddie Guerrero 

Current WWE Superstar Santos Escobar is hoping to follow in the legendary footsteps of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero to become the company's next Latino megastar.

Much like Mysterio and Guerrero, Escobar began his wrestling journey in Mexico as a masked wrestler performing in the Lucha Libre style. Since his arrival in WWE back in 2019, Escobar has managed to capture the attention of fans and experts alike with his looks, charisma and abilities in the ring.

In a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion spoke of his goal to be the next big Latino star in wrestling.

"Yes, that's my aim [to be the next big Latino Superstar]. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to be. That's who I want to be in this company. The way to do it is just like you said, check the boxes. If there are some boxes that you don't completely check, then work on it. Work on it, so you can check it, and that's what I've been doing for the past two years. I think you have to be ready for the show," Escobar said. [H/T DAZN]

Although he has a lot to achieve before he can reach the heights that Mysterio and Guerrero did, Escobar is undoubtedly on the right track to gaining a wealth of success in the WWE.

Santos Escobar wore Rey Mysterio's ring gear at NXT Halloween Havoc

Escobar's admiration for fellow Mexican Rey Mysterio can be traced back to 2020. Santos wore the classic purple tights that The Master of the 619 wore at WCW Halloween Havoc in 1997, during a match against none other than Eddie Guerrero.

"I don't know if you remember, but last year at Halloween Havoc, he [Rey Mysterio] lent me the same gear he wore at Halloween Havoc, and I wore it. Had to drop 10 pounds to do it, but I gladly did it because to me, it was just a way to be when I was 13 years [old]," Escobar added. [H/T DAZN]

De Dos a Tres Caídas @De2a3_caidas



Santos Escobar le realizó un homenaje a Rey Mysterio Jr. en Halloween Havoc de ¿SE DIERON CUENTA? 🤔Santos Escobar le realizó un homenaje a Rey Mysterio Jr. en Halloween Havoc de #WWENXT al colocarse unas mallas en color morado con signos de interrogación, similar a la que usó el pequeño gran gigante en los años noventa en el mismo evento. ¿SE DIERON CUENTA? 🤔Santos Escobar le realizó un homenaje a Rey Mysterio Jr. en Halloween Havoc de #WWENXT al colocarse unas mallas en color morado con signos de interrogación, similar a la que usó el pequeño gran gigante en los años noventa en el mismo evento. 💀👏 https://t.co/t4UqquidJl

In 2020, Mysterio himself looked back on the encounter he had with Eddie in 1997:

The list of Latino Superstars in WWE may not be very long, but the impact that the likes of Mysterio and Guerrero made was astronomical, to say the least.

Can Santos Escobar become the next big Latino star in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande