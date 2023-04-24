"Like what ya see?" - Gigi Dolin sends an interesting message to a popular WWE Superstar

WWE star Gigi Dolin took to social media to send a message to her fellow NXT star and former champion, Cora Jade.

On the latest edition of NXT TV, Dolin competed in a singles match against Jade. The latter won the bout and also saw the return of Jacy Jayne, who played a vital part in Dolin's loss.

Taking to Instagram, Dolin had an interesting question for Jade, to say the least. The former Toxic Attraction member asked the 22-year-old if she liked what she saw with an interesting choice of image.

"@corajadewwe, like what ya see? [smirking face emoji]," wrote Dolin.

Check out a screengrab of Dolin's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Gigi Dolin with an interesting message for Cora Jade Gigi Dolin with an interesting message for Cora Jade 👀 https://t.co/iyii0NSfUZ

Cora Jade put Gigi Dolin on notice with a stern warning ahead of their match on WWE NXT

Ahead of Gigi Dolin's match against Cora Jade on NXT TV, Jade put the former Toxic Attraction member on notice with a message on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Jade recalled the days when she teamed up with Dolin and called her a "trash ex tag team partner." The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion also referenced her betrayal of Roxanne Perez.

"Oh look, another trash ex tag team partner I need to get rid of. Yawn," wrote Jade.

Dolin has been on a losing streak as of late. At NXT Vengeance Day, she failed in her first attempt to win the NXT Women's Title by dethroning Roxanne Perez. The match also involved Jacy Jayne and was a three-way contest.

Fast forward to Stand & Deliver, Dolin competed in a Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Title. The match was won by Indi Hartwell, who became the new NXT Women's Champion.

Dolin's losing streak continued at the hands of Cora Jade this past week. However, she is now expected to continue her feud with her former tag team partner, Jacy Jayne.

Are you excited about Gigi Dolin continuing her rivalry with Jacy Jayne? Sound off in the comment section.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes