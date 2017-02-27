WWE News: Lilian Garcia on her botches and how John Cena is backstage

One of the most iconic voices in WWE history gives her thoughts on the "Face That Runs the Place," and more.

Former WWE Ring Announcer, Lilian Garcia

What’s the story?

Lilian Garcia recently had an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit and answered several very interesting questions, including how John Cena is when the cameras are off.

In case you didn’t know...

AMA’s are one of the most popular features on Reddit. They allow for anyone to post questions to those who choose to take part in the AMA sessions, of which they will answer most of them, as long as time permits.

People who have chosen to participate in Reddit AMAs in the past include former United States President, Barack Obama, Robin Williams, Spike Lee, Peter Dinklage, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

The heart of the matter

The former WWE Ring Announcer and current podcast host took some time to answer questions during her AMA. When asked about how John Cena is backstage, her answer was as follows:

“...when he's out there - the big, and animated, just bigger than life persona... backstage, he's quiet and humble and it's different. Yea, it's a different persona. Kind of the same with Roman Reigns, very quiet and humble. I've noticed that with a lot of guys. They definitely know how to turn on the entertainer switch.”

On the subject of her infamous botches on the microphone, Lilian stated that she had some good ones. She cited one such incident from a show in Toronto where she said, “Welcome to the Air American Center,” instead of the Air Canada Centre.

She tried to play it off like she was kidding with the audience, but they were pretty brutal towards her in how they reacted.

She also covered several other topics, such as her famed storyline with Viscera, an amusing story about Vince McMahon, and what it was like to sing the National Anthem on SmackDown so soon after the events of September 11th, 2001. You can read the full AMA here.

What’s next?

New episodes of Lilian’s podcast, “Making Their Way to the Ring,” are usually released every Monday. Although she’s no longer employed by the WWE, she maintains good relations with the company and her podcast regularly features several current and former WWE Superstars.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s always so nice when your perception of a WWE talent is the reality, and that certainly seems to be the case with Lilian Garcia if this AMA is anything to go by.

She seems to be very down to Earth and able to laugh at herself, as well as being self-aware about some of her previous mistakes. Her podcast is also really entertaining and well worth a listen.

