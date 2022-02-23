Lince Dorado asked for WWE release without a plan

Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado has revealed that he did not have a plan when asking for his release from the company.

Dorado cut his teeth in indie promotions like Chikara before signing with WWE back in 2016. He would initially be used as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament and would then feature as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division. He was also a fixture in the early days of 205 Live.

Following this, Dorado would be used as a member of the stable Lucha House Party, along with Kalisto and Gran Metalik.

Lince would depart WWE in November 2021 after asking for his release. In a new interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, he has discussed new details of the departure.

In the interview, "The Golden Lynx" stated that he didn't exactly have a plan for the aftermath of his departure but knew that he'd be okay.

“When we asked for our release in September or October, I was like, man, I don’t really have a plan. But I know I’ve been poor, I’ve been homeless, I’ve been broke, I’ll be fine." Dorado said (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Dorado is yet to appear on mainstream wrestling television since his departure from the World Wrestling Entertainment, likely due to the mandatory non-compete clause the company uses in its contracts.

Lince Dorado left WWE for creative freedom

Dorado requested his release from WWE to pursue Lucha Libre more creatively, as he expressed in the recent interview.

He went on to state that the thought of being in charge of his own work schedule and creative direction motivated him to request his release.

"I was looking forward to being my own boss, being creative, saying things how I wanted to say it, being how I wanted to be, dressing how I wanted to dress, and representing Lucha Libre how I wanted to represent it." Dorado added

Where do you think Lince Dorado will pop up next? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha