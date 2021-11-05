WWE releases Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik have been released by WWE. Rumors were going around that these superstars would get the company's ax as they were unhappy with their spot on the roster.

Lince Dorado tweeted out the following in response to his release:

The high-flying Latino superstars of the Lucha House Party had their best matches in their 205 live days.

But once those were behind them, they got lost in the shuffle of superstars on the main roster.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Gran Metalik has been released by WWE. He'd asked for his release recently Gran Metalik has been released by WWE. He'd asked for his release recently

More talent cuts are expected to come out soon.

Lince Dorado thanks Charlotte Flair and Bayley

Lince Dorado shared a heartwarming message today in which he thanked Charlotte Flair and Bayley who helped him through a tough time. The wholesome tweet came before the news of his release was confirmed.

The Lucha House Party high flyer sincerely thanked the two women who in his opinion saved his life back in 2014. Lince assisted in making wrestling gear that helped him support his family before he reached a status as a wrestler.

Lince Dorado @LuchadorLD 2014 I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family. 5 people, 2 bedroom yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE @itsBayleyWWE PS I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE 2014 I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family. 5 people, 2 bedroom yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE PS I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE. https://t.co/hLklBCvIM5

We wish Lince Dorado the best wherever he goes.

